New Seats Unveiled at DCU Center for Worcester Railers

The Worcester Railers’ coach and general manager, Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, attended a special ceremony at the DCU Center to unveil brand new seats ahead of the team’s home opener on Oct. 21. Lavallee-Smotherman expressed his excitement about the improvements made to the arena and the new seats that have replaced the old ones. The $8 million enhancement project, which started in June, features navy blue seats on the 100 level, representing the Railers’ team colors, and black chairs on the 200 and 300 levels. The last time the arena installed new seats was in 2001.

Railers season ticket-holder, Mike Stoliker, praised the new seats, stating that they are a significant improvement over the old ones. He also appreciated the incorporation of the team’s colors, making it feel more like a Worcester team. The “Meet The Seats” event was attended local officials, including Mayor Joseph Petty and City Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson. Railers owner, Cliff Rucker, expressed confidence in his team’s ability to bring home a championship this season, much to the delight of the fans.

The ceremony included a ribbon-cutting and fans were given a sneak peek of the new seats in sections 124/125. The Railers coaches, Lavallee-Smotherman and Bob Deraney, participated in a Q&A session where they answered questions about the seats and other topics. The event concluded with the recognition of the significance of the DCU Center to the Worcester community and the appreciation for the city’s investment in the arena.

Overall, the unveiling of the new seats was a special moment for both the city of Worcester and the Railers organization. The improvements made to the DCU Center have enhanced the fan experience and created a beautiful stadium. With the new seats in place, the Worcester Railers are ready to make lasting memories in their home arena.

