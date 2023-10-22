The Las Vegas Raiders Prepare for Crucial Matchup Against the Chicago Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in a pivotal moment of their season as they face a series of winnable games. This stretch is crucial if the Raiders want to establish themselves as legitimate contenders for the playoffs in the AFC. Their upcoming game against the Chicago Bears is an opportunity they cannot afford to squander. The Bears have been struggling, with a 10-game losing streak at home, the longest current streak in the league.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT, and will be televised on FOX. The broadcast team for the game consists of Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, and Laura Okmin. The game will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Fans can also tune in to the radio coverage on KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM.

For those unable to watch the game on TV, live streams will be available on the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App for iOS and Android devices, as well as on Raiders.com via the Safari browser on iOS mobile devices.

The weather in Chicago is expected to be pleasant, with a high of 54 degrees and mostly sunny skies. This Midwest Sunday promises ideal conditions for the game.

In terms of betting, the Raiders are favored 3 points with an over/under of 37.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Fans can follow updates and analysis on social media through Silver and Black Pride, on Twitter (@SilverBlakPride) and Facebook (Silver and Black Pride). For insights from the opposing team’s perspective, Windy City Gridiron provides coverage of the Bears.

This game presents a significant opportunity for the Raiders to solidify their playoff aspirations. With a win in Chicago, they can build momentum and confidence for the challenging schedule ahead. It’s a must-win scenario for the Raiders, and fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this critical matchup.

