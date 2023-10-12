Las Vegas Raiders Intercept Late Pass to Secure Win Over Green Bay Packers

The Las Vegas Raiders emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle against the Green Bay Packers, securing a 17-13 win on Monday. The game was marked a number of interceptions, with Las Vegas cornerback Amik Robertson sealing the deal intercepting a pass from Packers quarterback Jordan Love in the end zone with just 44 seconds left on the clock.

Linebacker Robert Spillane also played a crucial role in the Raiders’ success, making two interceptions during the game. This victory is particularly significant for Las Vegas as it is their first win since the start of the season. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a solid performance, completing 22 of 31 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

On the other side of the field, Love struggled with his accuracy, completing 16 of 30 passes for 182 yards and throwing three interceptions. Packers’ running back AJ Dillon managed to score their only touchdown of the game and finished with 20 carries for 76 yards.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby had an outstanding game for the Raiders, recording one sack and four tackles for loss. The Raiders’ defense performed exceptionally well, allowing a season-low in points.

The go-ahead touchdown came early in the fourth quarter when running back Josh Jacobs rushed for a two-yard score to cap off a 75-yard drive. The Packers managed to close the gap in the third quarter, scoring 10 unanswered points to take a brief 13-10 lead.

Overall, it was a hard-fought game from both teams, but the Raiders managed to hold on for the win. This victory will undoubtedly provide a boost in morale for the Las Vegas Raiders as they move forward in their season.

