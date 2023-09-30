The Las Vegas Raiders Release Chandler Jones from Reserve/Non-Football Illness List

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the decision to release veteran pass-rusher Chandler Jones from the reserve/non-football illness list. This comes after Jones was arrested in Las Vegas and posted some troubling messages on social media, including a video where he broke down in tears. He has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center and remains in custody.

The specifics of Jones’ arrest have not been made clear, but he has been charged with violating a temporary protection order. The Raiders have released a statement expressing their hope that Jones receives the help he needs and that he and his family are in their thoughts. As a legal matter, the team will not be providing further comment.

Jones had been away from the Raiders organization since before the start of the regular season. He was placed on the non-football illness list in September and has since made several posts on social media, stating that he no longer wants to play for the Raiders. His social media activity has become concerning, leading those who know him to reach out and check on his well-being.

Chandler Jones entered the NFL in 2012 as a first-round pick of the New England Patriots. He played four years with the Patriots, winning Super Bowl XLIX, before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2016. After six seasons in Arizona, Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders in March 2022.

