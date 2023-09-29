Chandler Jones Arrested Following Disturbing Social Media Posts

Chandler Jones, the pass rusher for the Las Vegas Raiders, was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning in Las Vegas. This came shortly after he shared a series of troubling posts on social media, including a video where he broke down in tears. Jones is currently being held in custody at the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada, with bail set at $15,000, and a court date scheduled for December 4, 2023. The exact details of his arrest have not been disclosed, but he has been charged with violating a temporary protection order.

Police officers responded to the scene at around midnight and reported that Jones was cooperative during his arrest. The Raiders organization issued a statement expressing their hope that Jones receives the necessary care and stating that they will not provide further comment as it is now a legal matter.

Jones has been absent from the Raiders’ roster since before the start of the regular season. He was placed on the non-football illness list in September and has since made posts on social media expressing his desire to no longer play for the team. His online activity has become increasingly concerning, prompting those who know him to reach out and check on his well-being. Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown even messaged Jones to offer support during his social media outburst.

Jones entered the NFL in 2012 as a first-round pick for the New England Patriots. After spending four years with the Patriots and helping them win Super Bowl XLIX, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2016. He played six seasons with the Cardinals before signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders in March 2022.

Sources: TMZ, Clark County Detention Center