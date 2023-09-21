Love Birds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Welcome Their Baby Girl

Pop singer Rahul Vaidya and his actress wife Disha Parmar became proud parents of a baby girl on September 20th. The couple took to social media to share the joyous news with their fans.

In an adorable post, Rahul Vaidya shared an old video from his time on reality show Bigg Boss 14, where he expressed his desire to have a baby girl as his first child. He captioned the video with the words “I manifested it,” clearly indicating that his dream had come true.

The video showed Rahul talking to his co-contestants on the show, saying, “I only want a baby girl as my first child. My first born should be a baby girl, I hope that comes true.” This video went viral after the birth of their daughter, with fans and friends congratulating the couple.

In their official announcement, Rahul and Disha referred to their baby girl as “LAXMI Ji,” expressing their happiness and gratitude. They also thanked their gynecologist Dr. Dhrupadidehia for her exceptional care throughout the pregnancy and delivery. The couple had a wonderful experience at Criticare Asiatic Hospitals, where Disha gave birth.

Celebrities and friends like Nakuul Mehta, Drashti Dhami, and Aly Goni joined the well-wishers in the comment section, sending their blessings and heartfelt congratulations to the new parents.

Bigg Boss 14: A popular Indian reality TV show where contestants live together in a house while being monitored cameras.

Manifested: To bring into reality through the power of positive thinking and visualization.

