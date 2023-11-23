Rahul Gandhi’s WhatsApp Channel: A New Approach to Engaging Supporters

In a move aimed at enhancing communication and connectivity with the public, Rahul Gandhi, the prominent leader of the Indian National Congress, has launched his own WhatsApp channel. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president, Arvinder Singh Lovely, inaugurated the channel at the party’s local office in Delhi.

Emphasizing the significance of the initiative, Lovely stated that over 4.2 million people have already joined the channel, making it an impressive platform for disseminating information and connecting with supporters. The DPCC is the first state unit to formally launch such a channel, highlighting the party’s commitment to leveraging technology for effective engagement.

Contrary to the misinformation and fake news spread opposing parties, Gandhi’s WhatsApp channel aims to provide authentic and reliable information directly from the leader himself. By subscribing to the channel, members of the public, as well as civic organizations like residents’ welfare associations, gain direct access to Gandhi’s updates and various activities.

FAQ:

Q: How can I join Rahul Gandhi’s WhatsApp channel?

A: To join Rahul Gandhi’s WhatsApp channel, simply install the WhatsApp application on your smartphone and search for the channel using the provided contact details.

Q: Can anyone join the channel?

A: Yes, anyone who believes in the policies of the Congress party and wishes to receive genuine updates from Rahul Gandhi can join the channel.

Q: Is the channel limited to Delhi residents only?

A: No, the channel is open to members of the general public across India who are interested in connecting with Rahul Gandhi and staying informed about his activities.

Q: How frequently will Rahul Gandhi post updates on the channel?

A: The frequency of updates may vary depending on the activities and engagements of Rahul Gandhi. However, subscribers can expect regular and noteworthy updates from the leader.