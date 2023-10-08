Congress Protests against BJP’s Depiction of Rahul Gandhi as ‘New Age Ravan’

Congress leaders and workers in Karnataka have staged protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for depicting former AICC president Rahul Gandhi as a ‘new age Ravan.’ The protests took place at various locations, including Bengaluru, where Congress leaders accused the BJP of using religion for political gain and resorting to such measures out of fear of losing in the elections.

In Bengaluru, prominent Congress leaders such as Transport Minister and KPCC working-president Ramalinga Reddy and another KPCC working-president Saleem Ahmed led a protest at Freedom Park. They strongly criticized the BJP’s portrayal of Rahul Gandhi and stated that the party is using religious imagery to attack the Congress leader.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress president DK Shivakumar, speaking to the media, further added that the BJP is afraid of Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and popularity, hence their attempts to paint him as Ravan. He also mentioned Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo” yatra and highlighted the formation and growing strength of the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Shivakumar pointed out that the BJP leaders who resorted to such measures clearly do not fully understand the essence of the Ramayana, making their depiction of Rahul Gandhi all the more inappropriate.

Overall, the protests serve as a response from the Congress party against the BJP’s use of symbolism and religion in their political strategies.

Definitions:

– AICC: All India Congress Committee, the principal policy-making body of the Indian National Congress.

– BJP: Bharatiya Janata Party, one of the major political parties in India.

– KPCC: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, the state unit of the Indian National Congress in Karnataka.

