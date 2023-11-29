New Book Respected Economist Rohit Lamba

Rohit Lamba, a promising economist and former mentee of Raghuram Rajan, has recently released a thought-provoking book that offers fresh insights into India’s economic development. This exciting release has gained recognition and praise from both seasoned professionals and aspiring economists alike.

Lamba’s journey with Rajan began over a decade ago when Lamba, then a PhD student at Princeton University, reached out to Rajan expressing his eagerness to contribute to the nation’s growth. Rajan, being Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India at the time, gladly accepted Lamba’s offer to work for free in the Finance Ministry. This initial connection laid the foundation for a mentor-mentee relationship that has lasted through the years.

Now, amid a global pandemic, Lamba and Rajan have collaborated on a range of projects. They have penned op-eds together, consistently sharing their expertise and unique perspectives on economic matters. Lamba’s latest endeavor, his recently published book, showcases his exceptional skills as both a theoretical economist and a practical thinker. It is evident that his passion for India’s development shines through each page, capturing the attention of readers around the world.

Rajan, recognizing Lamba’s talent and dedication, took to LinkedIn to express his admiration for his mentee. Instead of relying on direct quotes from Rajan, we can describe his sentiment as one of gratitude and pride. The post has been warmly received, garnering nearly 2,000 likes and a multitude of enthusiastic comments, demonstrating the impact Lamba’s work has already made.

The response from readers has been overwhelmingly positive and encouraging. Individuals have commended Lamba’s initiative in reaching out to Rajan and Rajan’s humility in acknowledging their partnership. The mentor-mentee dynamic between these two practitioners in the fields of economics and finance is seen as a catalyst for economic growth and innovation in India. It is hoped that Lamba’s book will inspire young Indians to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors and attract foreign investments, projecting a positive image of India’s potential and success.

