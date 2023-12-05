Jigarthanda DoubleX: A Unique Blend of Action and Comedy Coming to Netflix

Jigarthanda DoubleX, directed Karthik Subbaraj and starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, has made quite an impact with its theatrical release on November 10, 2023. Not only did it receive a standing ovation, but it also achieved significant success at the box office. However, in an exciting turn of events, the movie will now have its premiere on a popular OTT platform.

This film brings a fresh Indian twist to the Western action genre, captivating audiences with its bold narrative, intense action sequences, and outstanding performances. Fans can look forward to experiencing the magic of Jigarthanda DoubleX when it premieres on Netflix on December 8, 2023. The movie will be available in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. What’s even more exciting is that an English dubbed version of the film has been confirmed, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

Jigarthanda DoubleX, also known as Jigarthanda 2, takes the audience on a thrilling ride with its Western action comedy storyline. The plot revolves around a collaboration between a gangster and a filmmaker to create a Western film that stands out from the crowd.

The film boasts a talented cast, including Raghava Lawrence, Shine Tom Chacko, Bava Chelldurai, Naveen Chandra, S.J. Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, and Ilavarasu. Produced Stone Bench Films in collaboration with Five Star Creations and Ivenio Origins, Jigarthanda DoubleX showcases the perfect blend of talent and creativity.

While the movie received a positive response from the audience, its box office collection saw a significant decline. With a total budget of around USD 1 billion, the film only managed to collect approximately USD 7.9 million after its three-week exclusive theatrical run. This collection figure fell short of expectations, even without any major competition in theaters at the time.

As the film approaches its OTT release, it will be intriguing to see how it performs on the online platform, especially with the upcoming English dub version. Fans of action and comedy can prepare to be entertained the unique world of Jigarthanda DoubleX, as it delivers an unforgettable cinematic experience.