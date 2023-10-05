Rafael Nadal’s Sister Maribel Supports His Training with Encouraging Comment

Rafael Nadal’s sister, Maribel, expressed her support and admiration for her brother’s training journey as he prepares for his comeback next season. Nadal, a tennis legend with 22 Grand Slam titles under his belt, recently shared a video of his intense training session on Instagram, garnering messages of encouragement from fans and followers.

Maribel, a devoted supporter of her brother, left a comment on his post to motivate Rafa further. She used three emoticons to symbolize the key elements of Spanish tennis: a tennis racket, representing his skill and expertise on the court; a fire symbolizing the passion and determination that burns within Nadal; and an arm, symbolizing his strength, dedication, and perseverance.

Nadal’s post also received comments from various entities, including Roland Garros, the ATP Tour, his sponsor Babolat, and the Australian Open, the tournament he is expected to return to in 2024.

In an interview with AS, Nadal expressed that 2024 could potentially be his last season. While he stated that he is fairly convinced about this decision, he also acknowledged that circumstances can change. If he continues to feel physically fit, mentally engaged, and enjoys the competitive nature of the sport, he may reconsider his plans. However, he emphasized that he cannot say with absolute certainty. Nevertheless, he believes that, if he were to make a prediction, 2024 would indeed be his final year.

Sources:

– Rafael Nadal Instagram account

– AS (Interview source)

