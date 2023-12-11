Netflix to Host Epic Tennis Showdown in Las Vegas

Netflix is set to make waves in the world of sports with its latest announcement. On March 3, 2024, the streaming giant will bring together two tennis megastars, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, for a thrilling live exhibition match in Las Vegas. The event, dubbed “The Netflix Showdown,” will take place at the highly acclaimed Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay.

Nadal, a former world number 1 and a tennis force to be reckoned with, expressed his anticipation for the occasion. Sharing his excitement, he said, “I can’t wait to experience the vibrant energy of Las Vegas, one of the most renowned cities in the world. Competing alongside my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz promises to make it an unforgettable night of tennis.”

Alcaraz, currently ranked number 2 the ATP, reciprocated the enthusiasm for the event. He declared, “I feel incredibly honored and thrilled to share the court with Rafa in the vibrant city of Las Vegas. Rafa’s legendary status and achievements speak for themselves, and I am looking forward to our match on March 3.”

Gabe Spitzer, Netflix’s Vice President of Nonfiction Sports, emphasized how this live event will captivate audiences worldwide. “With ‘The Netflix Showdown,’ we aim to provide our global audience with a one-of-a-kind experience, witnessing two tennis greats battling it out on the court,” Spitzer stated. He further added, “The presence of an icon like Rafa and the talent of a champion like Carlos, combined with the abundance of riveting action, guarantees an unmissable live show for fans.”

Produced Full Day Productions, “The Netflix Showdown” promises to deliver an electrifying and unforgettable spectacle. Tickets for the event will go on sale starting November 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST, with prices starting from $88. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available for Club and Seat License members on December 12, 2023, and for members of MGM Rewards, AXS, and Premier Live on December 14, 2023. Tennis enthusiasts and fans alike can now mark their calendars for this epic showdown in Sin City.