Netflix to Launch Exclusive Live Tennis Event with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

Netflix continues its foray into live sports events with the announcement of the Netflix Slam, a special one-night tennis exhibition match featuring tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The Netflix Slam, which will be streamed as a dual broadcast in both English and Spanish-language markets, aims to bring together top athletes from the tennis world for a thrilling live show. While additional players and matchups are yet to be announced, the presence of Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, and Alcaraz, currently ranked as the world’s No. 2 men’s tennis player, promises an unforgettable match.

Produced Connor Schell and David Chamberlin’s Full Day Productions, the team behind the Netflix Cup and other successful sports programming, the Netflix Slam is set to captivate audiences worldwide. Netflix’s VP of nonfiction sports, Gabe Spitzer, expressed excitement about showcasing the talents of these tennis greats, guaranteeing fans an unmissable live event. The company aims to create a unique viewing experience for its global audience, expanding its sports offerings beyond its existing non-live sports programming.

In-person tickets for the Netflix Slam will go on sale on Friday, December 15, with prices starting at $88 (excluding additional charges and fees). Pre-sale opportunities will be available for club and seat license members, as well as members of MGM Rewards, AXS, and USTA. Tennis enthusiasts and fans are eagerly anticipating this ultimate showdown between Nadal and Alcaraz in the vibrant city of Las Vegas.