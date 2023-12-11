Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to Face off in a Tennis Showdown in Las Vegas

In an exciting new venture, tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have been selected Netflix to star in a thrilling tennis match set to take place in Las Vegas. The highly anticipated event, known as the Netflix Slam, is a step further into the sports market for the streaming giant.

While Netflix has previously delved into sports content with series like ‘Break Point’ and the successful ‘Netflix Cup’ featuring F1 drivers, this unique match between Alcaraz and the 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal is set to captivate audiences from around the world. The clash will be exclusively broadcast on Netflix on March 3.

The showdown will unfold at the prestigious Michelob ULTRA Arena located at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, making Las Vegas the perfect backdrop for this epic encounter. This new endeavor Netflix comes after the initial idea was delayed due to Nadal’s injury last year.

Nadal, a legendary figure in tennis, expressed his excitement about the upcoming clash, stating, “I am very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world. Also, to play with Alcaraz. I’m sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

Carrying great potential, Carlos Alcaraz, under the guidance of former player Juan Carlos Ferrero, has a busy schedule filled with exhibitions in the coming years. His match against Nadal is scheduled for March 3, 2024, allowing him ample time to showcase his skills on various stages before the much-anticipated face-off.

In addition, the ‘Netflix Slam’ will be a part of a mini-tour of fast-court events in the United States, strategically scheduled just days before the commencement of the Indian Wells tournament. This ensures that both Spanish players avoid arduous travel and can focus entirely on this extraordinary showdown in the heart of Las Vegas.

The clash between Nadal and Alcaraz presents an opportunity to witness the meeting of two tennis titans, leaving fans and viewers eagerly anticipating the highly awaited match that promises to be a night to remember in the world of tennis.