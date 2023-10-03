Rafael Leao Jokes About Mudryk’s Goal For Chelsea

Rafael Leao, the AC Milan star, had a rather amusing reaction on Instagram after Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first goal for Chelsea. Mudryk successfully controlled a pass from Levi Colwill and slotted it past Bernd Leno, much to the delight of his teammates. However, Leao, who was previously linked with Chelsea, commented on Mudryk’s post with graph emojis indicating “stocks falling down.”

It’s clear that Leao intended to post “stocks rising” emojis after Mudryk scored, but mixed up his intentions and ended up creating a humorous moment for fans. Mudryk’s goal came after 24 games with Chelsea, but his celebration was short-lived as he was substituted Ian Maatsen at half-time due to an injury.

Chelsea manager expressed his concern about the injury, hoping it wasn’t a significant issue that would keep Mudryk out of future games. Mudryk had discomfort in his quad during the first half, leading to his substitution.

In addition to Mudryk’s goal, Armando Broja also found the back of the net in his first start for Chelsea since recovering from an ACL injury. The team’s performance was praised the manager, who expressed his satisfaction for both Mudryk and Broja.

Source: Evening Standard