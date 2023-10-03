Emma Raducanu Continues Injury Rehab and Shows Progress in the Gym

Emma Raducanu, the US Open 2021 champion, has been diligently working on her rehabilitation after undergoing operations on her hand and ankle in May. These injuries forced her to miss out on various tournaments over the summer. However, Raducanu is determined to make a successful comeback, and her recent Instagram posts demonstrate her dedication and progress towards recovery.

In a recent training video shared on Instagram, the 20-year-old tennis star showcased her improved strength and resilience. She effortlessly lifted a dumbbell above her head, transitioning from lying on the floor to performing lunges and standing tall. This exercise puts significant pressure on the areas that underwent surgery, indicating that her hands and ankles are on the path to recovery.

Apart from showcasing her physical progress, Raducanu also shared highlights from her time in London, her hometown of Bromley, and picturesque London skylines. Additionally, she donned an England rugby cap, indicating her excitement for the ongoing Rugby World Cup.

While Raducanu is not expected to compete in any competitive matches until 2024, her consistent effort and noticeable improvements hint at a successful return to the world stage. With each passing day, she is getting closer to regaining her full strength and readiness to compete at the highest level.

