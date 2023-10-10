Radio Host Mick Molloy Trolled After X-Rated Instagram Post

Aussie comedian and radio host Mick Molloy recently found himself at the center of controversy after sharing an X-rated post on Instagram. The post in question featured Molloy lounging a pool in Noosa, wearing nothing but a pair of Speedos. The caption read, “Hello ladies, dinner’s on.” While Molloy intended the post to be humorous, it quickly attracted negative attention and criticism from his co-hosts and fans.

Molloy’s co-hosts, Cat Lynch and Natarsha Belling, were less than impressed with the photo. They jokingly mentioned seeing “too much” of Molloy’s holiday and even went through the comments left on the Triple M Breakfast Show’s Instagram account. Some of the comments included remarks about Molloy’s feet being dirty and comparisons to a crime scene.

While some fans appreciated the post for its humor, with one user describing Molloy as a “specimen of a human,” others found the image to be inappropriate. Several users said they “couldn’t unsee” the photo and felt it should come with a warning.

Molloy himself expressed surprise at the negative reactions, jokingly asking why people are “so cruel.” Despite the criticism, he continues to entertain his audience as a beloved radio host and comedian.

