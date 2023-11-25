Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Enhances Security with Encrypted Radio Communications

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has recently implemented encrypted radio communications to secure its transmissions from unauthorized access and protect sensitive information. This change is in response to a Florida House bill passed in 2022 that mandates local governments to adopt cybersecurity standards for safeguarding data, information technology, and resources.

By encrypting their radio communications, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue aims to address safety concerns and prevent potential risks associated with broadcasting incident-related sensitive information. The agency recognizes the need to protect the location of emergency crews and minimize the potential for hackers to interfere with or manipulate radio transmissions during critical responses.

While the move to encrypted transmissions may limit public access to monitoring police and fire-rescue calls, it is a necessary step to ensure the integrity and security of information exchanged during emergency situations. This change aligns with the practices already adopted local police agencies, including the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, which began encrypting its radio communications as early as 2018.

Palm Beach County’s transition to encrypted transmission encompasses most area fire-rescue departments, with the exception of Boca Raton Fire Rescue, Boynton Beach Fire Rescue, and the town of Palm Beach. However, it is expected that other agencies will also adopt similar encryption technology in the future to enhance security and protect their operations.

