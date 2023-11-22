A New Beginning: Karthika, Daughter of Radha, Enters Married Life with Rohit

Karthika, the daughter of renowned actress Radha, has taken the leap into a new chapter of her life as she tied the knot with Rohit Menon. The wedding ceremony, held at the picturesque Udai Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, was a grand affair attended several stars from the 80s era.

One notable presence that caught everyone’s attention was the legendary actor Chiranjeevi, who added an extra touch of glitz and glamour to the event. As Karthika began her journey in the film industry as Radha’s daughter, she showcased her talent in movies like “Josh” alongside Naga Chaitanya. Although her career started modestly, her Telugu films such as “Dammu” and “Brother of Bommali” failed to gain the desired attention.

Nevertheless, Karthika’s Tamil movie “Rangam” proved to be a smashing hit. Despite this success, her career slowly lost momentum, leading her to take a step back from the film industry and focus on her personal life. Now, she has embraced married life with Rohit Menon, marking a new phase in her journey.

Before the wedding, Radha, with great enthusiasm, personally invited many Tollywood celebrities, making a special trip to Hyderabad. However, the presence of Tollywood stars at the wedding seemed relatively limited. The ceremony was graced esteemed 80s actors, including Jackie Shroff, Bhagyaraj, Radhika, Suhasini, Revathi, and Geeta.

The wedding festivities radiated the charm of traditional Kerala attire, creating a truly unforgettable celebration for Karthika and Rohit as they embarked on this new journey together.