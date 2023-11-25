Brazilian Forward Rodrygo Experiences Racial Abuse on Social Media

Brazilian forward Rodrygo has opened up about an incident of racial abuse he encountered on social media following a heated argument with Argentinean football star Lionel Messi. The altercation took place during a World Cup qualifier match in Rio de Janeiro, which was delayed due to violent clashes between police and visiting fans.

Rodrygo took to Instagram to share his experience, revealing that he had received derogatory messages containing emojis of monkeys and bananas. In his post, he expressed his frustration and disappointment, stating that if individuals do not conform to the expectations of others, they are subjected to such abusive behavior. He further emphasized that racists are always ready to act out their criminal behavior.

The incident occurred as Messi interacted with Brazil’s captain, Marquinhos, and Rodrygo on the pitch. Several players from Argentina attempted to defuse the escalating situation in the stadium stands. Despite the delay, the World Cup qualifier eventually proceeded, resulting in a 1-0 victory for Argentina.

Racial abuse in the realm of social media is a grave issue that continues to plague individuals, particularly those who are prominent figures in sports and entertainment. It is disheartening to witness players being subjected to such offensive behavior solely based on their race or ethnicity.

This incident serves as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to combat racism in society. It is crucial for social media platforms, as well as individuals, to take a strong stand against racial abuse and create an environment that fosters inclusivity and respect.

