Controversy Surrounds Social Media Influencer Wedding After Racist Tweets Resurface

The wedding of social media influencers Lunden Stallings and Olivia Bennett has caused an uproar online after old racist and xenophobic tweets from one of the brides resurfaced. The couple, known for their TikTok content and lifestyle videos, tied the knot in Roswell, near Atlanta, over the weekend.

The couple shared a video montage of their wedding day on TikTok, which quickly gained attention with 1.8 million views, 300,000 likes, and 4,000 comments. However, the celebration was overshadowed when Reddit users discovered old tweets from Lunden, containing racial slurs and offensive language.

Screenshots of Lunden’s now-deleted X (formerly Twitter) account revealed her use of racial slurs and derogatory comments, including the use of the N-word and xenophobic remarks. The discovery led to outrage on social media, with users criticizing Lunden for her past behavior and deleting comments about the tweets.

Lunden issued an apology on TikTok, admitting her disgust and shame for her past actions. She emphasized that the tweets were from “10 to 12 years ago” and do not reflect who she has become. However, many users remained unsatisfied, questioning the sincerity of the apology and calling for accountability.

Another point of contention emerged when users questioned why the couple chose to have their wedding at a former plantation, Naylor Hall. Critics called out the insensitivity of holding a celebration at a venue with a history of slavery and questioned the couple’s judgment.

At the time of reporting, Stallings, Bennett, and Naylor Hall had not responded to requests for comment. The controversy serves as a reminder of the power of social media and the importance of accountability for public figures.

Definitions:

– Social media influencers: individuals who have gained a significant following on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter and use their influence to promote products and share content.

– Xenophobic: exhibiting or expressing fear, hatred, or discrimination against people from other countries.

– Resurface: to re-emerge or come to attention again after a period of obscurity or inactivity.

– Racial slurs: derogatory and offensive terms or language targeting specific racial or ethnic groups.

Sources:

– People (source article)

– Reddit (user posts)