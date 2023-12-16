Jockey Jamie Kah Cleared of Misconduct in Racing Scandal

Jockey Jamie Kah has been vindicated after being cleared of conduct prejudicial to the image of racing in regards to the “white powder” controversy. The decision, delivered Victorian Racing Tribunal Judge John Bowman, brings an end to a lengthy legal battle that has spanned six months. Bowman stated that he was not convinced of Kah’s misconduct as she was unaware that the video in question was being filmed and sent.

The scandal erupted in late June when a picture emerged of Kah allegedly raking a white powder into three lines during a small gathering at her house. Co-accused and stablehand Ruby McIntyre faced the same charge and was found guilty. McIntyre, who attended the gathering and recorded Kah covertly, admitted responsibility for sharing the footage on a private social media account.

Kah’s barrister, Matthew Stirling, successfully argued that the video and screenshot were captured and circulated McIntyre without Kah’s knowledge. The footage was eventually leaked to the media, causing widespread public scrutiny.

While Kah and McIntyre both pleaded not guilty from the outset, McIntyre’s penalty hearing has been scheduled for January 18.

The decision the Victorian Racing Tribunal comes after two days of evidence, during which Stirling fiercely defended Kah, accusing Racing Victoria of attacking her “integrity and honesty” in a “cowardly and disrespectful” manner.

The case’s prolonged duration has drawn criticism from various quarters. McIntyre expressed regret over her actions, acknowledging her mistake in trusting someone to send a private video. She emphasized that her intention was never to make the footage public.

With Kah now cleared of any misconduct, the focus shifts to the future of the jockey’s career and her aspirations in the racing world.