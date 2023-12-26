Professional Mountain Bikers Bid Farewell to Teams Ahead of 2024 Season

Ahead of the 2024 mountain biking season, several professional riders have announced their departures from their respective teams. Angel Suarez, who rode for the Primal Unno Project race team, revealed on social media that the team will not be continuing next season. Similarly, Morgane Jonnier announced her departure from Rossignol Bikes after two seasons. Jamie Edmondson will be returning to being a privateer instead of riding for the Chili Racing Brigade in 2024, and Cole Lucas will not be racing in the EDR World Cup series due to a lack of sponsors or team support.

On the other hand, there are some exciting new developments. Josh Bryceland, a World Champion and World Cup winner, has signed with Formula to ride their suspension and brakes. Additionally, Mondraker has ended its over ten-year partnership with MS Racing, hinting at something new on the horizon. The RockShox Trek Race Team, which included gravity-focused racers like Vali Höll, will also be bidding farewell to the world stage.

Lastly, the Orange Factory Racing team has announced that they will not be returning in 2024. With 30 years of racing pedigree and a roster of iconic names, Orange Factory Racing has been a prominent presence in downhill and enduro racing. However, their departure marks the end of this chapter for Orange Mountain Bikes.

These departures and changes indicate a shifting landscape in the professional mountain biking scene, with riders seeking new opportunities and teams making strategic decisions. As the new season approaches, it will be interesting to see how these departures and new signings shape the competitive landscape in 2024.