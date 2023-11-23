Rabbi Shmuel Lew Shares Insightful Memories of the Rebbe

Rabbi Shmuel Lew, a highly respected educator and senior shliach to London, England, has recently been captivating his audience with captivating stories and memories of his time spent with the Rebbe. With over 45 years of dedicated service, Rabbi Lew’s experiences provide a unique glimpse into the transformative moments in Chabad history.

Prior to his influential work in London, Rabbi Lew spent a significant amount of time in 770, where he witnessed firsthand the pivotal events that shaped the Chabad movement. Moreover, his marriage to Hindy, the daughter of R’ Zalman Jaffe, who shared a special connection with the Rebbe and Rebbetzin, opened the doors to an even closer relationship with Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka Schneerson.

Throughout their years together, Rabbi and Mrs. Lew were honored to receive numerous letters and ma’anos (personal written responses) from the Rebbe. These cherished correspondences offer profound insights into the Rebbe’s wisdom and guidance.

To make these insightful memories accessible to a wider audience, Rabbi Lew has created a WhatsApp group where he regularly shares video clips discussing his experiences with the Rebbe. Additionally, for those who wish to delve deeper into the material, an online database has been established, housing all previous recordings for convenient access.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Rabbi Shmuel Lew?

A: Rabbi Shmuel Lew is a prominent educator and the senior shliach (emissary) to London, England. With over 45 years of service, he has devoted himself to spreading the teachings of Chabad and has played an instrumental role in the community.

Q: What is 770?

A: 770 refers to 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, New York, the central headquarters of the worldwide Chabad-Lubavitch movement. It is a place of great significance to Chabad Chassidim and has witnessed many pivotal moments in Chabad history.

Q: What are ma’anos?

A: Ma’anos are personal written responses from the Rebbe. They often provide guidance, encouragement, and wisdom in response to questions or concerns raised individuals seeking the Rebbe’s advice.