Indian Actor R. Madhavan Reflects on Success of “The Railway Men” and Plans for FTII

Indian actor R. Madhavan has been receiving praise and recognition for his role in “The Railway Men,” the first production from YRF Entertainment, the streaming production arm of India’s Yash Raj Films. The four-part series sheds light on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and depicts the heroic efforts of railway station workers who saved numerous lives. It also marks the collaboration between Netflix and Yash Raj Films, showcasing the growing presence and quality of Indian shows on a global platform.

Madhavan, who portrays an Indian Railways manager dealing with the crisis, shared his thoughts on the project and his role as the president of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in a recent interview with Variety. He expressed his initial curiosity about the series, considering it was a departure from Yash Raj Films’ usual subject matter. However, after meeting director Shiv Rawail and understanding the intent behind the series, Madhavan realized that it was a unique opportunity to be part of something significant and impactful.

To prepare for the role, Madhavan researched the Bhopal gas tragedy and discovered the untold stories of brave individuals who risked their lives to save others. He emphasized the accuracy of the series, debunking claims that it was fictional. Madhavan was surprised to learn about the trains that were sent to Bhopal to assist during the tragedy, highlighting the incredible insights he gained through his research.

“The Railway Men” has achieved great success, topping Netflix’s South Asian charts and reaching the top three globally. Madhavan sees this accomplishment as a testament to the growth and maturity of Indian shows in the international market. He acknowledges the responsibility that comes with competing against the best series in the world and credits the director, Yash Raj Films, and the entire production team for creating a world-class series.

As the president of FTII, Madhavan has ambitious plans to elevate the institute’s status. He aims to attract more aspiring filmmakers and create awareness among students about global content and evolving storytelling techniques. Madhavan envisions FTII graduates being highly sought after in the industry, akin to students from prestigious institutions such as IIMs and IITs. While he acknowledges the challenges, Madhavan’s enthusiasm and belief in the institute’s potential drive him to work towards realizing his vision.

FAQ:

Q: What is “The Railway Men” about?

A: “The Railway Men” is a four-part series that explores the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and focuses on the heroic efforts of railway station workers during the crisis.

Q: Who is the lead actor in “The Railway Men”?

A: R. Madhavan plays the Indian Railways manager in “The Railway Men.”

Q: Who is the director of “The Railway Men”?

A: Shiv Rawail makes his directorial debut with “The Railway Men.”

Q: How successful is “The Railway Men”?

A: “The Railway Men” has reached the number one position on Netflix’s South Asian charts and ranks within the top three globally.

Q: What are R. Madhavan’s plans for FTII?

A: R. Madhavan aims to expand the reach of FTII across India, increase awareness about world content among students, and ensure that FTII graduates are highly regarded in the film industry.