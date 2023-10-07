“Zombie Town” Premieres on Hulu: A Spooky Season to Remember

The spooky season just got even spookier with the premiere of “Zombie Town” on Hulu. Based on R.L. Stine’s 2012 novel of the same name, this thrilling movie takes viewers on a quest to save a town from a centuries-old curse that turns everyone into zombies. The film, rated PG-13, follows the journey of Amy and Mike, two friends who must track down the filmmaker responsible for the curse in order to save the world.

Starring Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd, Henry Czerny, R.L. Stine, Madi Monroe, and Marlon Kazadi, “Zombie Town” is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats for its 1 hour and 32-minute duration. R.L. Stine, the acclaimed author of the “Goosebumps” series, has a remarkable track record of crafting captivating stories that engage and entertain audiences of all ages.

In addition to the release of “Zombie Town,” Stine has also brought back the beloved “Goosebumps” television series, which is available on Disney+, Hulu, and Freeform. This new series follows five high schoolers as they investigate a teenager’s death that occurred 30 years ago. Drawing inspiration from five popular “Goosebumps” books, including “Say Cheese and Die,” “The Haunted Mask,” “The Cuckoo Clock of Doom,” “Go Eat Worms,” and “Night of the Living Dummy,” this reboot captures the essence of Stine’s pop culture phenomenon.

This Halloween season, streaming services like Disney+ and Hulu are offering a wide range of spooky titles to get viewers into the Halloween spirit. “Huluween” on Hulu and “Hallowstream” on Disney+ feature a variety of new and old titles. From “Undead Unluck” Season 1 to “The Mill,” “Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House,” and “Slotherhouse,” there’s something for every horror fan. The highly anticipated “American Horror Stories” on Hulu and Marvel Studios’ “Werewolf By Night” in Color on Disney+ are also set to premiere.

With the release of “Zombie Town,” Stine’s “Goosebumps” television series, and a plethora of thrilling titles from Hulu and Disney+, this spooky season promises to be one to remember for all fans of horror and suspense.

