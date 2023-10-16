Netflix Considering More Fear Street Movies, Says R.L. Stine

Renowned author R.L. Stine has hinted that Netflix may be planning to produce additional Fear Street movies. In a recent interview, Stine expressed his excitement about the ongoing success of his career and revealed that there are likely more adaptations of his popular horror fiction series in the works.

Fear Street, created Stine in 1989, is a collection of horror novels targeted at teenage readers. Set in the town of Shadyside, the original series comprised 51 books, with numerous spin-offs and related series published since then.

Netflix adapted the novels into three movies: Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666. Released in July 2021, these movies were directed and co-written Leigh Janiak and starred Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, and Benjamin Flores Jr.

The conclusion of Fear Street Part Three: 1666 left the door open for potential sequels, which has sparked conversations among the director and cast members about their desire to continue the franchise. In July 2022, Stine mentioned that there were rumors of more Fear Street movies, but any significant developments remained undisclosed.

The availability of all three Fear Street movies on Netflix has garnered significant attention from fans of the novels and enthusiasts of the horror genre. Additionally, Stine expressed his enthusiasm for the television adaptation of his Goosebumps series, which is currently available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Sources: Rolling Stone, Yahoo! Entertainment