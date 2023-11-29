R.I.P.D: Watch the Supernatural Action Comedy on Netflix

Looking for an entertaining supernatural action comedy? Look no further than R.I.P.D! This 2013 film, based on Peter M. Lenkov’s comic book, follows the story of Nick Walker, a former detective who finds himself enlisted in the Rest in Peace Department (R.I.P.D), an undead police force. Their mission? To track down rogue ghosts disguised as ordinary people.

The film features a talented cast, including Ryan Reynolds as Nick Walker, the witty and charismatic protagonist. Jeff Bridges takes on the role of Roicephus “Roy” Pulsipher, a seasoned veteran of R.I.P.D. Mary-Louise Parker, Kevin Bacon, and Stéphanie Szostak also deliver exceptional performances in their respective roles.

If you’re wondering where to watch R.I.P.D, we have good news for you. The film is available for streaming on Netflix. With a wide selection of TV shows, movies, and original content, Netflix offers a convenient way to enjoy this action-packed comedy.

To watch R.I.P.D. on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan based on your preferences and budget. Options range from $6.99 to $22.99 per month.

3. Create an account providing your email address and creating a password.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers various subscription plans to cater to different needs. The cheapest plan, Netflix Standard with Ads, provides access to the majority of movies and TV shows but includes advertisements. It allows streaming in Full HD on two devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan, priced at $15.49 per month, offers an ad-free experience and allows users to download content on two devices. It also allows for an additional member to join the account who doesn’t live in the same household.

For those looking for the ultimate viewing experience, the Premium Plan, priced at $22.99 per month, supports streaming on four devices simultaneously in Ultra HD. It allows for content downloads on up to six devices and the option to add two extra members to the account.

Don’t miss out on the action-packed fun that R.I.P.D. has to offer. Stream the film on Netflix and enjoy hours of entertainment at your convenience.

