Introducing R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned – A Supernatural Action Sequel

Sheriff Roy Pulsipher’s afterlife adventure continues in R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, the supernatural action sequel that brings back the undead menace to Earth. Join Sheriff Roy Pulsipher as he teams up with a special police force to protect humanity from the lurking evil.

The prequel to the 2013 film, R.I.P.D, this movie follows Sheriff Roy Pulsipher’s journey as he battles the undead threat and defends Earth from their damnable wrath. Starring myriad talented actors such as Jeffrey Donovan as Sheriff Roy Pulsipher, Penelope Mitchell as Jeanne, Richard Brake as Otis, Kerry Knuppe as Hano, Jake Choi as Slim, Richard Fleeshman as Angus, and Craige Els as Julius Butterfield, R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned promises an adrenaline-pumping experience.

If you’re wondering where and how to watch this thrilling sequel, Netflix has got you covered. As one of the most popular streaming services, Netflix offers a vast array of movies, TV shows, and original content for subscribers to enjoy on-demand.

To catch R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose your preferred payment plan – options include:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $22.99 per month (Premium)

3. Create an account using your email address and password.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans to suit your preferences. The cheapest plan, Netflix Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows, although you may encounter ads before or during the content. This plan allows Full HD streaming on two supported devices at a time.

If you prefer an ad-free experience with the ability to download content, you can opt for the Netflix Standard Plan. With this plan, you can stream on two supported devices and add one extra member who doesn’t reside in the same household.

For the ultimate viewing experience, the Netflix Premium Plan offers streaming on up to four supported devices simultaneously in Ultra HD. You can also download content on up to six devices and add up to two extra members outside your household. Plus, it supports Netflix spatial audio.

Don’t miss out on the supernatural action of R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned. Join Sheriff Roy Pulsipher as he embarks on his mission to save humanity from the clutches of the undead.

