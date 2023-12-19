QYOU Media’s Maxamtech Gaming Recognized as a Leading India Gaming Company

A prominent publication, SiliconIndia, has recently featured Maxamtech Digital Ventures, a division of QYOU Media Inc., as one of the Top Ten Gaming companies in India for 2023. With the rise of the US-India technology boom, SiliconIndia has become an authoritative platform for documenting the success stories of entrepreneurs, technologists, and CEOs. Maxamtech’s recognition on the cover of SiliconIndia’s latest StartUp City issue highlights their historical background and the development of their gaming app, Q GamesMela.

Q GamesMela has witnessed a remarkable surge in popularity, with over 137,000 new registered users in its most recent week alone. This gaming app is revolutionizing the industry combining gaming and e-commerce, a unique concept known as “g-commerce.” The groundbreaking features offered Q GamesMela have garnered praise from the editors of SiliconIndia.

QYOU Media’s acquisition of a majority ownership stake in Maxamtech Digital Ventures in January 2023 has allowed the company to focus on the launch of Q GamesMela. Leveraging their extensive viewership of over 125 million young Indians on QYOU branded content channels, combined with a “Freemium model” that encompasses both free play and Real Money Gaming (RMG), Q GamesMela has achieved significant traction in the Indian market.

The Indian mobile gaming ecosystem is experiencing exponential growth, with estimates projecting over 1 billion internet users and 820 million smartphone users 2025. This trend is further supported the increase in the number of Indian gamers, attributed to the rising number of smartphone-based internet users.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media, commended the recognition received Maxamtech from SiliconIndia, emphasizing the company’s unique positioning in the market. The combination of Maxamtech’s expertise in the mobile gaming industry and QYOU Media’s vast audience reach is expected to drive substantial growth for the company.

QYOU Media, a rapidly growing creator-media company, operates in India and the United States, curating, producing, and distributing content created social media influencers and digital content stars. Through its flagship brand, The Q, and other content destinations, QYOU Media engages over 125 million Indian households weekly, catering to the millennial and Gen Z audience.

With Q GamesMela’s continuous rise in popularity and engagement, QYOU Media is poised to solidify its position as a leader in the Indian gaming industry. The company’s commitment to gaining loyal and engaged users remains at the forefront of their strategy, aligning with their overall vision for growth.

