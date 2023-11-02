New CEO Appointed for QYOU Media’s India Operations

QYOU Media Inc., a leading media company operating in India and the United States, has appointed Raj Mishra as the new group CEO for its India operations. With immediate effect, Mishra will take charge of overseeing all business units and driving operational and financial synergies within the company.

Having served on QYOU’s Board of Directors since May 2023, Mishra brings more than 13 years of experience in the industry and a strong background in digital leadership and strategy. His expertise lies in areas such as go-to-market strategies, sales, marketing, business growth, and profit and loss management.

Previously, Mishra played a pivotal role in the success of Musical.ly (now TikTok) in India, leading the platform to amass over 60 million monthly active users. He later served as the Country Head for both Musical.ly and TikTok, driving ByteDance’s expansion in the Indian market. Mishra then took on a new challenge at ByteDance, spearheading the strategy for their suite of products, including the app Helo.

Following his tenure at ByteDance, Mishra joined Triller as the country GM and India head, where he laid the foundation for the platform’s expansion in India and the Asia-Pacific region. Most recently, he provided consultancy services to various digital and gaming companies, including QYOU’s India business units.

Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder of QYOU Media, praised Mishra’s deep understanding of the creator economy, gained from his previous roles at Musical.ly and TikTok. Marvis highlighted the importance of Mishra’s insights as the company aims to build a creator-centric brand and business.

In his new role, Mishra expressed excitement about the opportunities ahead and acknowledged the hard work, coordination, and execution required to unlock QYOU’s full potential.

FAQ:

Q: Who has been appointed as the new group CEO of QYOU Media’s India operations?

A: Raj Mishra has been appointed as the new group CEO of QYOU Media’s India operations.

Q: What will be Mishra’s focus in his new role?

A: Mishra will focus on increasing operational and financial synergies among QYOU Media’s three primary business units in India, as the company pivots into digital distribution and direct-to-consumer initiatives.

Q: What is Mishra’s background and expertise?

A: Mishra has over 13 years of experience, specializing in go-to-market strategies, sales, marketing, business growth, and profit and loss management. He has previously held senior management roles at Musical.ly (now TikTok) and Triller.

Q: What are QYOU Media’s business units in India?

A: QYOU Media’s India business units include QYOU Media India (broadcast and CTV channels), Chtrbox Technologies (influencer marketing), and Maxamtech Digital Ventures’ gaming business.

Q: What is QYOU Media’s vision for its brand and business?

A: QYOU Media aims to build a creator-centric brand and business, leveraging Mishra’s understanding of the creator economy gained from his previous roles at Musical.ly and TikTok.