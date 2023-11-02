QYOU Media Appoints Raj Mishra as Group CEO for India Operations

QYOU Media Inc., a media company operating in India and the US, has announced the appointment of Raj Mishra as the group CEO of its India operations. Mishra will be responsible for overseeing all business units and focusing on increasing operational and financial synergies among them. The company is currently shifting its focus in India towards digital distribution and direct-to-consumer initiatives.

Mishra brings with him over 13 years of experience in driving business growth and profitability in the mobile, media, and entertainment sectors. He has a strong background in building app businesses in the Indian market and specializes in go-to-market strategies, sales, marketing, business growth, and profit and loss management.

Prior to joining QYOU, Mishra had a successful career in the social media space. He played a key role in fostering growth for ByteDance in India, initially as the country head for Musical.ly (now TikTok) and later for TikTok following their acquisition. He was also instrumental in expanding Triller’s presence in India and the Asia-Pacific region as the country general manager and India head.

In his new role, Mishra will direct the next phase of growth for QYOU Media’s businesses in India. The company aims to become a larger brand with more direct-to-consumer initiatives, including the recent launch of the new freemium version of Q GamesMela.

“We are thrilled to have Raj on board to lead our businesses in India. His skill set and experience align perfectly with our objective to expand our brand and engage directly with consumers in India,” said QYOU Media CEO Curt Marvis.

Mishra expressed his excitement about the opportunities ahead, stating, “I joined QYOU Media because I believe in the company’s potential. After working closely with the business, I realize that the potential is even greater than I had first realized.”

With the appointment of Raj Mishra, QYOU Media is poised for further growth and success in the Indian market as it continues to innovate in digital distribution and connect with consumers directly.

FAQ

Who is Raj Mishra?

Raj Mishra is the newly appointed group CEO of QYOU Media’s India operations. He brings over 13 years of experience in driving business growth in the mobile, media, and entertainment sectors.

What will Raj Mishra’s role be at QYOU Media?

As group CEO, Raj Mishra will oversee all business units of QYOU Media in India and focus on increasing operational and financial synergies among them. He will also lead the company’s shift towards digital distribution and direct-to-consumer initiatives.

What is QYOU Media’s objective in the Indian market?

QYOU Media aims to expand its brand and engage directly with consumers in India. The company is focused on growing its presence in digital distribution and has recently launched the new freemium version of Q GamesMela.