New Leadership at QYOU Media: Raj Mishra Appointed as India Group CEO

India, a hub for digital innovation and social media growth, has welcomed a new digital leader and strategist, Raj Mishra, as the Group CEO of QYOU Media’s India operations. This appointment marks a significant milestone for QYOU Media as it aims to strengthen its position in the Indian market and expand its presence in digital distribution and direct-to-consumer initiatives.

With over 13 years of experience in the mobile, media, and entertainment sectors, Mishra brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. He has a proven track record of driving business growth and profitability, particularly in the Indian market. His background includes senior management roles in some of the most successful app businesses in India’s history.

One of Mishra’s career highlights was his instrumental role in the growth of Musical.ly, which later became TikTok. As the Country Head for both Musical.ly and TikTok, Mishra led the expansion of these platforms in India, establishing local teams, cultivating business partnerships, and nurturing the creator community. Under his leadership, TikTok became one of the most downloaded apps in India, with over 610 million downloads in less than three years.

His expertise in go-to-market strategies, sales, marketing, and profit management will be invaluable as QYOU Media aims to enhance operational and financial synergies among its business units. Mishra’s appointment signifies QYOU Media’s commitment to becoming a larger brand with a strong focus on direct-to-consumer initiatives in India.

In a statement, QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder, Curt Marvis, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointment. Marvis recognizes Mishra’s skill set and experience as directly applicable to QYOU Media’s growth objectives. Mishra’s understanding of the creator economy, gained from his experience with Musical.ly and TikTok, will play a crucial role in building a creator-centric brand and business.

With Mishra at the helm, QYOU Media’s India operations are poised for an exciting new chapter. The company’s business units in India include QYOU Media India Pvt. Ltd, Chtrbox Technologies, and Maxamtech Digital Ventures, each contributing to QYOU Media’s overall success in the Indian market.

