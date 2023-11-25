Harnessing the Power of Home-Shopping in a Changing Marketplace

The landscape of home-shopping has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. Once dominated traditional TV networks like QVC, the industry is now facing increasing competition from online platforms and social media influencers. As a result, West Chester-based Qurate Retail Inc., the parent company of QVC, is adapting its strategy to remain relevant in this evolving market.

Qurate’s CEO, David L. Rawlinson II, believes that despite the challenges, Qurate will survive due to its unique selling points. The company’s studios, state-of-the-art video technology, and efficient consumer technology allow them to produce high-quality programming at lower costs. Additionally, Qurate has a loyal customer base of affluent female shoppers who continue to spend more each year.

In response to changing consumer behavior, Qurate has expanded its presence beyond traditional TV channels. The company has launched its own apps, such as Sune, and made its products available through popular streaming services such as Roku, Amazon Freevee, and Vizio Smart TV. With more than two-thirds of its revenues now coming from computer and smartphone shoppers, Qurate is embracing the digital age to reach a wider audience.

One of the key factors driving Qurate’s success is its ability to adapt to new trends and technologies. The company has invested in talent and built its own ecosystem of media and tech professionals. By nurturing local talent and partnering with smaller firms, Qurate is able to tap into the expertise of diverse industries, such as motorcycle accessories and automotive upgrades, to offer a wide range of products to its customers.

While Qurate faces challenges from online competitors and changing consumer preferences, Rawlinson remains optimistic about the company’s future. He believes that Qurate’s established brand, combined with its adaptability and commitment to customer satisfaction, will enable it to thrive in the ever-changing world of home-shopping.

