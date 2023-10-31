New Revenue Opportunities for Bot Creators on Quora’s Poe AI Chatbot Platform

Quora’s AI chatbot platform, Poe, is revolutionizing the way bot creators are rewarded for their efforts. While the term “creator” is often synonymous with content creators on social media platforms, Quora is now offering monetization opportunities for AI bot creators. This program is among the first of its kind, providing a unique opportunity for bot creators to generate income.

At launch, there are two primary ways for bot creators to earn revenue. The first method involves leading users to subscribe to Poe, where the company shares a percentage of the revenue with the bot’s creator. The second option allows bot creators to set a per-message fee, with Quora paying for every message sent. This option will be available soon, according to the company.

The introduction of creator monetization for Poe marks a significant step forward for the platform. Quora aims to empower bot creators and spark innovation in the AI chatbot market. By providing a financial incentive, Quora hopes to see the creation of diverse and valuable bots on the platform.

Poe, introduced to the public in February, enables users to engage with AI chatbots from various providers, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google-backed Anthropic. Quora’s content from Poe aims to enhance its Q&A site, Quora, distributing high-quality content across its vast user base.

Since its launch, Poe has gained momentum in the AI chatbot market. According to Apptopia, Poe’s mobile app recorded over 18.4 million installs and boasts nearly 1.22 million monthly active users. However, it is important to note that Poe’s in-app purchase revenue accounts for only a fraction of its total revenue. Many users interact with the chatbot platform through the web and opt for subscription plans, indicating a potentially higher revenue stream.

Quora’s creator monetization program is currently available only to U.S. users. Creators earn up to $20 per user who subscribes to Poe through their bots. This metric is calculated based on various scenarios, including attracting new users, retaining returning users, or users subscribing after encountering paywalls. The program aims to support smaller companies and AI research groups, offering them an opportunity to reach the public without the resources required to build their own AI chatbot applications.

Quora’s creator monetization program presents a win-win situation. It enables bot creators to earn income while simultaneously helping Poe onboard new subscribers to its chatbot app. As the program evolves, Quora expects bots across various domains like tutoring, knowledge, therapy, entertainment, and media generation to thrive. This pioneering program sets the stage for a new market, where valuable services can be bridged with financial opportunities.

