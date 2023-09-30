Allstate Sponsors Unique Sporting Event Featuring Pixar Characters

Allstate, the insurance company known for its Mayhem character, is taking a different approach sponsoring a new kind of sporting event that combines real-life NFL action with Pixar’s animated characters. The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Atlanta Falcons in a game streamed Disney+ and ESPN+ in a non-traditional format. Instead of regular commercials, viewers will be entertained with football trivia questions from Allstate during breaks.

Dave Marsey, Allstate’s Senior Vice President of Media, states that the goal is to reach the audience of this event without disrupting the creativity of the content. Allstate wants to be a part of the content rather than simply inserting a traditional ad, so the trivia questions are designed in a “Toy Story” style, blending seamlessly with the animated characters and scenes.

This approach highlights the changing expectations for streaming platforms. While commercials are common during TV sports broadcasts, streamers push significantly fewer ads to viewers. Other companies have also experimented with integrating promotional messages within the content itself. NBCUniversal’s Peacock released a mini-movie with a built-in promotional message, and Netflix collaborated with major advertisers to create unique promotions and videos around their shows.

The challenge for streamers is to find alternatives to traditional commercial breaks. Services that were previously ad-free are now looking to generate additional revenue incorporating advertisements. Amazon’s Prime Video plans to introduce commercials in movies and series 2024, and AMC Networks recently launched an ad-supported version of its AMC+ service.

The NFL game sponsored Allstate will feature only the trivia questions, ensuring that the ad breaks complement the overall creativity of the content. Disney aims to bring together different audiences through this international game. ESPN+ will have sports commentators calling the game, while Disney+ will showcase various game-day antics the “Toy Story” characters. The characters will be portrayed using advanced technology, including next-gen stats, player tracking, and motion-capture to emulate the NFL players’ actions.

Viewers can expect a “Toy Story” theme throughout the broadcast, including graphics, scoreboards, penalty announcements, and segments with the announcers. Additionally, there will be halftime programming, “how-to” vignettes, trivia questions, and pre-recorded interviews with players. Allstate’s innovative sponsorship approach paves the way for more advertisers to explore similar techniques in the evolving streaming landscape.

Sources: Insider.com, Tampa Bay Times