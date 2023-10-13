Being Addicted to Mobile Phones: A Personal Reflection

This week, I’ve realized that something is not right in my relationship with my mobile phone. It’s quite foolish of me not to have noticed it before because on average, I spend about four hours a day interacting with the device, if not more. But, as it happens with all addictions, the breaking point comes suddenly and unexpectedly.

In my case, it happened three seconds after sending a WhatsApp message to one of my daughters. I needed to discuss an urgent matter that is not relevant to this story. But what made this particular message unusual was the fact that at that moment, I was in the living room and she was in her room, and we don’t live in a mansion. There were only six meters of distance between us. That’s when I started to open my eyes.

Many people can’t afford to detach themselves from their phones, let alone switch to a “dumb” phone. It’s no wonder we are concerned about the excessive use of screens children, teenagers, and young adults. Even at the age of two, babies can be entranced screens. Yet, we don’t seem to be surprised the legion of adult addicts who are tethered to their phones like prisoners to shackles. Nowadays, everyone is up in arms about AI, but the truth is, well before that, we had already succumbed to supposedly harmless technology.

The second time I noticed the problem was when I arrived home and my partner reproached me for being more focused on the screen than on our conversation. Oh, dear. Since the pandemic, I have developed the unpleasant ability to engage in a real, face-to-face conversation while simultaneously juggling ten virtual ones. On a normal day, my WhatsApp inbox is filled with questions, unfunny memes, irrelevant press releases, PR people rushing me, and various sources of distraction. In the midst of all this, I’m either responding or not, forwarding or not, or typing some random thought to someone I miss, with the misguided belief that it will make the longing and the desire for connection disappear. How naïve of me to think that everything can be said in a WhatsApp message… It’s so simple to just call and talk.

I try to justify why I haven’t quit WhatsApp taking refuge in work and necessity. The excuse of inevitability, because neither am I important nor am I Manuel Jabois. Only a few can afford to step aside, close shop, or switch to a dumb phone. And even fewer can confront and challenge the things that are beyond their control.

For a while now, many of us have fallen into this trap. Almost my entire world is contained within my phone. And so, one day, fear sets in, and you rush to buy Catherine Price’s book following the advice of the BBC. Price, a journalist, proposes a one-month therapy to escape our daily addiction. In “How to Break Up with Your Phone” (Grijalbo), she offers four easy tricks that, miraculously, fit into a WhatsApp message.

Sources: La Vanguardia, BBC