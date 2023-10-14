Is our obsession with mobile phones getting out of control?

Twice this week, I have realized that something is not right in my relationship with my mobile phone. It’s quite foolish of me to have not noticed it before because, on average, I spend about four hours a day interacting with the device, if not more. But, as with all addictions, the breaking point comes suddenly and unexpectedly.

In my case, it happened three seconds after sending a WhatsApp message to one of my daughters. I needed to ask her something that is not relevant here. It was somewhat urgent. The message might seem normal, except for the fact that at that moment I was in the living room and she was in her bedroom, and we don’t exactly live in a mansion. There were just six meters of distance between us. That’s when it hit me.

Only a few can afford the luxury of turning a blind eye or switching to a “dumb” phone. We are scandalized the excessive use of screens in children, teenagers, and young people. And rightly so. Even babies as young as two are hooked. Babies. Read about it in “La Vanguardia” today. However, we talk about this as if we’re not surprised the legion of adult addicts tied to their phones like prisoners in shackles. Now everyone is up in arms about AI when, in reality, long before that, we let ourselves be subdued supposedly harmless technology.

The second time I noticed the “problem” was when my partner reproached me for being more attentive to the screen than to our conversation. Oh dear. Since the pandemic, I have developed the unpleasant ability to have a real face-to-face conversation while having ten virtual ones at the same time. On a normal day, my WhatsApp inbox is filled with questions, unfunny memes, uninteresting press releases, communication agency people rushing me for who knows what, and other sources of distraction. In the midst of all this, I am either responding or not, forwarding or not, or typing some whimsical message to someone I miss, with the mistaken idea that doing so, the longing and desire for contact will disappear. How naive of me to think that everything is said in a WhatsApp message… When it’s so simple to call and talk.

There are about 35.8 million active WhatsApp users in Spain in 2023.

I resolve my contradictions regarding why I don’t quit WhatsApp hiding behind work and the need for it. The excuse of inevitability, because I am neither important nor Manuel Jabois. Only a few can afford to turn a blind eye, close shop, or switch to a “dumb” phone. And even fewer can stand up and confront what is beyond their control.

For a long time now, many of us mortals have been seduced. I would say that almost my entire self is inside my phone. So, one day, fear grips you and you rush to buy Catherine Price’s book following the advice of the BBC. The author, a journalist, proposes a one-month therapy to escape our daily addiction. In “How to Break Up with Your Phone” (Grijalbo), Price provides four easy tips that, miraculously, can fit in a WhatsApp message.

