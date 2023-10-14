WhatsApp Introduces Videomessaging Feature to Chats

WhatsApp has finally added a feature that many users have been eagerly waiting for: the ability to send instant videomessages, similar to voice notes. While it is true that other platforms like Telegram have had this feature for quite some time, having it on the widely-used Meta messaging service is undoubtedly a productive addition. However, recently, WhatsApp users noticed that videomessages suddenly disappeared from their chats. In this article, we will explain in detail what happened.

The reason behind the disappearance of videomessages is that WhatsApp received numerous complaints from users who wanted to send a voice note but mistakenly sent an instant videomessage instead. To address this issue, WhatsApp temporarily disabled the feature. However, for those who still wish to have videomessaging on their interface, they can easily activate it in the settings.

To activate videomessages on WhatsApp, follow these simple steps: first, go to the settings, which can be accessed clicking on the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner of the screen. Once in the settings, navigate to the chats section. Scroll down to the videomessages option, which is likely to be deactivated default. Switch the toggle to activate it, and you’re all set to use videomessages once again.

In conclusion, WhatsApp users can now enjoy the new feature of videomessaging in their chats. By following a few easy steps in the settings, users can activate the feature and start sending instant videomessages to their contacts. WhatsApp continues to improve its platform to cater to user needs and preferences.

