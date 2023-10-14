Quinta Brunson, Sandra Oh, and Danielle Brooks were recognized for their achievements at the Ghetto Film School’s Fall Benefit. Brunson, known for her comedic talents showcased on platforms like Second City and BuzzFeed, expressed her gratitude for the school, which she believes provides young people with opportunities to develop their creative skills.

In her acceptance speech, Brunson shared her concerns about the future of the arts, expressing worries that there are not enough spaces where young people can learn and grow in their crafts. She cited social media platforms like TikTok as potential distractions from honing one’s artistic abilities.

However, she commended the Ghetto Film School for its commitment to nurturing talent and providing support to young creators. As she enters the philanthropic phase of her career, Brunson expressed her desire to contribute to organizations like the Ghetto Film School that prioritize funding and supporting the creators of tomorrow.

The Ghetto Film School, founded in 2000, is a non-profit organization that offers filmmaking education to underprivileged youth. It aims to foster diversity and inclusion in the film industry.

Brunson’s recognition at the Fall Benefit highlights the importance of providing accessible opportunities for young people to develop their artistic skills. With supportive organizations like the Ghetto Film School, the future of creativity and storytelling remains promising.

Sources:

Quinta Brunson, Sandra Oh and Danielle Brooks Honored at Ghetto Film School’s Fall Benefit (Source: The Hollywood Reporter)

Ghetto Film School (Source: Official Website)