Ghetto Film School Holds Annual Fall Benefit to Honor Quinta Brunson, Sandra Oh, and Danielle Brooks

Ghetto Film School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing students for careers in the creative industries, hosted its annual Fall Benefit on Thursday night. The event, held at the Los Angeles home of Veronica and Brian Grazer, honored Quinta Brunson, Sandra Oh, and Danielle Brooks for their contributions to the arts.

During her speech, Brunson expressed her appreciation for organizations like Ghetto Film School that provide opportunities for young people to learn and grow in their chosen crafts. She shared her concerns about the future, particularly in a world dominated platforms like TikTok, and emphasized the importance of spaces where young creatives can hone their skills. Brunson also expressed her desire to support organizations like Ghetto Film School that provide funding and support to aspiring creators.

Oh, in her remarks, shared her belief in the power of art to help us understand and navigate the world. She highlighted the importance of supporting young people in their artistic pursuits and emphasized that the path to a career in the arts is often challenging yet deeply fulfilling. Oh also expressed her gratitude for her own involvement with Ghetto Film School during the pandemic, emphasizing the impact of organizations like this in shaping the lives of aspiring artists.

Brooks, too, praised Ghetto Film School for its dedication to nurturing the next generation of creatives. She shared her personal experience with similar organizations that had a profound impact on her life, including one that took her to see her first Broadway show. Brooks mentioned her upcoming role in the film adaptation of The Color Purple, which she credits as a life-changing experience. She emphasized the importance of programs like Ghetto Film School in providing opportunities and changing the trajectory of young artists’ lives.

The Fall Benefit served as a celebration of the tremendous work being done Ghetto Film School and the impact it has had on the lives of countless young artists. The event brought together influential figures in the industry, demonstrating their support for the organization and its mission.

