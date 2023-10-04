How to Create Your Own WhatsApp Channel: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp channels have gained significant interest since their global launch on September 13, 2023, spanning 150 countries. This feature provides businesses with a new tool to send mass messages in a one-way direction to their audience. But how can you create your own WhatsApp channel? In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to do it, whether you are an individual user or a company.

Verifying WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business Update

The first thing you need to do before creating a WhatsApp channel is to ensure that you have the latest version of the application. To do this, go to the Google or Apple app store and search for WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business, then manually initiate the update if necessary. Please note that the channel feature may not be immediately available to all users, as WhatsApp enables it gradually. If you do not see it after updating, you can join a waiting list and receive a notification when it becomes available to you.

Creating a Channel on Android

If you are an Android user, here are the steps to create a channel on WhatsApp:

Open the WhatsApp (or WhatsApp Business) application on your Android device and go to the “Updates” tab. Tap on the “more” icon and select “New Channel”. Follow the on-screen instructions. Add a name to your channel to complete the setup. You can change the name whenever you want. Customize your channel adding a description and a photo. The description should help your followers understand the purpose of the channel and the type of content they can expect. The photo can be an emoji, a sticker, or an image. You can upload an image or take one while setting up your channel. Once you are done, click on “Create Channel” and you’re all set!

Creating a Channel on iOS

If you are using an iOS device, follow these steps to create a channel on WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp (or WhatsApp Business) on your phone and go to the “Updates” tab. Tap on the “more” icon and select “Create Channel”. Click on “Start” and continue following the on-screen instructions. Add a name to your channel to complete the setup. You can change the name at any time. Customize your channel adding a description and an icon. The description should help your followers understand the purpose of the channel and the type of content they can expect. The icon can be an emoji, an image, or a label. You can upload an image or take one while setting up your channel.

Creating a Channel on Your Browser

If you prefer to use WhatsApp Web, here’s how you can create a channel on your browser:

Open WhatsApp Web in your browser and go to “Channels” clicking on the corresponding icon. Then, click on the “+” symbol and select “Create Channel”. Click on “Start” and follow the on-screen instructions. Add a name to the channel to complete the setup. You can change the name at any time. Customize your channel adding a description and an icon. The description should help your followers understand the purpose of the channel and the type of content they can expect. The icon can be an emoji, an image, or a label. You can upload an image or take one while setting up your channel.

When your channel is ready, you can start sending updates to your WhatsApp channel. It’s important to note that these updates are public and visible to all your followers. You can share text content with links, as well as multimedia content such as images and videos. You also have the option to format your messages using bold, strikethrough, and underline, and add emojis to make your messages more appealing.

For businesses, the main use case of WhatsApp channels is to efficiently send mass messages to multiple people. This allows them to share product launches, company news, special offers, and valuable content. However, it’s important to highlight that while WhatsApp channels are useful for mass messaging, their capabilities are still limited compared to the WhatsApp Business API.

With the WhatsApp Business API, businesses can customize messages username, set target groups, incorporate WhatsApp chatbots, use interactive buttons and message templates, and access metrics such as open rate and click-through rate. These resources are not available in WhatsApp channels.

Definitions:

WhatsApp: A popular messaging application that allows users to send text messages, make voice and video calls, and share various types of media.

WhatsApp Business: A version of WhatsApp designed specifically for businesses to interact with customers.

WhatsApp Channel: A feature that allows businesses to send mass messages in a one-way direction to their audience on WhatsApp.

Sources:

Source article: [source article]