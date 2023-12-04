New Claims of Hospital Wards Being Full Due to African Wave Proven False

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, images and videos of overcrowded hospital wards sent shockwaves across the world. These visuals served as a stark reminder of the virus’s devastating impact on public health. However, recent claims circulating on WhatsApp about hospital wards being once again overwhelmed and a surge in deaths due to a new wave originating from an African nation have been proven false.

Contrary to these claims, the Health Ministry has clarified that the voice note in question first went viral in 2021 and is resurfacing to cause unnecessary panic among recipients. In an official statement, the ministry urged the public not to spread false news as it can lead to community-wide anxiety.

While it is crucial to stay vigilant and adhere to preventive measures as Covid-19 is still present in communities, the claims of overflowing hospital wards are unfounded. The ministry emphasizes the importance of following the Three Ws: washing hands, wearing masks, and watching one’s distance from others. Additionally, it advises individuals to avoid crowded, closed, or confined spaces, which are known as the Three Ss.

Taking the necessary health precautions, such as getting vaccinated, receiving boosters, practicing early treatment, and using antiviral medication like Paxlovid if diagnosed with Covid-19, remain essential in curbing the virus’s spread.

Overall, it is essential to rely on credible sources and verified information when it comes to public health matters. By distinguishing fact from fiction and promoting responsible behavior, we can collectively navigate through these challenging times and protect ourselves and our communities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are the claims about hospital wards being full once again and a surge in deaths due to an African wave true?

A: No, these claims have been proven false the Health Ministry. The voice note circulating on WhatsApp is causing unnecessary panic.

Q: What precautions should I take to protect myself from Covid-19?

A: The Health Ministry advises practicing the Three Ws: washing hands, wearing masks, and watching one’s distance from others. It is also recommended to avoid crowded, closed, or confined spaces (Three Ss), get vaccinated and receive boosters, and seek early treatment if symptoms arise.

Q: Should I be worried about the resurgence of Covid-19?

A: While it is important to remain vigilant, the claims of overflowing hospital wards are not true. However, it is crucial to follow health guidelines and stay informed about the current situation.

Q: Where can I find reliable information about Covid-19?

A: Reliable sources for accurate information include reputable health organizations, government health departments, and official statements from the Health Ministry.