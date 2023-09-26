False WhatsApp Messages Claiming to be from Pahang Police Department

Recently, users have reported receiving WhatsApp messages from an account claiming to be used the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) of the Pahang Police. However, it has been determined that these claims are false.

The Pahang CCID took to their official Facebook page to clarify that they do not have a WhatsApp account. They have urged WhatsApp users to disregard any messages they receive if the sender claims to be from the department.

WhatsApp is a popular messaging app that allows users to send text, voice, and video messages, as well as make voice and video calls. It is widely used across the globe for personal and business communication.

The Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) is a specialized division of the police force tasked with investigating and preventing commercial crimes such as fraud, money laundering, and cybercrime.

False messages claiming to be from official organizations or government departments are not uncommon. It is important for users to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of such messages before responding or taking any action.

If you receive a suspicious message claiming to be from a government department or organization, it is advisable to contact the official helpline or visit their official website to confirm its legitimacy.

It is crucial to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities. Together, we can combat the spread of false information and protect ourselves from potential scams.

