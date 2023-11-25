Beware of Scammers: Fake Driving Licenses Sold on Social Media

Getting a driving license is a significant milestone for many Malaysians, providing them with the freedom to travel and explore. However, the process of obtaining a license can be challenging for some individuals. Unfortunately, this difficulty has given rise to unscrupulous individuals looking for shortcuts. Recently, there has been a rise in reports of scammers utilizing social media platforms to sell fake driving licenses.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has confirmed this alarming trend, stating that they have discovered numerous social media pages and accounts offering cheap and easy issuance of driving licenses. However, these licenses do not adhere to the legal requirements and are invalid. These pages and accounts are operated syndicates that utilize social media as a platform to promote their illegal services. They cunningly claim that their licenses are virtually indistinguishable from genuine ones, making it difficult for authorities to detect their authenticity.

JPJ has issued a statement urging the public to exercise caution when encountering such syndicates. These fraudsters employ various techniques and communication strategies to manipulate public opinion. To combat this issue, JPJ is collaborating with the police and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to identify the individuals behind these social media pages.

It is essential to note that using an invalid driving license is a violation of Section 108 of Act 333. Driving without a valid license not only breaks the law but also puts your life and the lives of others at risk. JPJ emphasizes the importance of following the proper procedures and training to obtain a legitimate license.

FAQ:

Q: How can I identify fake driving licenses?

A: Fake driving licenses can be challenging to detect, as scammers have become adept at replicating the appearance of genuine licenses. However, it is crucial to remember that any license obtained through unofficial channels, such as social media platforms, is likely to be fake and invalid.

Q: What should I do if I come across these fake driving license offers on social media?

A: If you encounter any social media pages or accounts offering fake driving licenses, it is recommended to report them to the relevant authorities. Contact the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and provide them with detailed information about the fraudulent accounts.

Q: Are there any legal consequences for using a fake driving license?

A: Yes, using a fake driving license is considered an offense under Section 108 of Act 333. Individuals caught driving without a valid license may face legal penalties, including fines, suspension, or even imprisonment. It is always safer and wiser to obtain a legitimate driving license through the proper channels.

References:

– Road Transport Department (JPJ) Facebook page.