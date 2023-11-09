The Samsung 75-inch Frame QLED TV: A Stunning Black Friday Deal for Art Lovers

If you’re in the market for a cutting-edge television that seamlessly blends art and technology, look no further. Walmart’s Black Friday sale presents a remarkable opportunity to own the 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV at an unbeatable price. The retail giant has slashed the price of this art-inspired TV from $2,999 to just $1,949, offering a massive $1,050 discount. This deal not only surpasses the current offers at Amazon and Best Buy but also marks one of the best Black Friday deals this season.

The 2022 Samsung The Frame TV boasts not only exceptional picture quality with its QLED display but also a distinctive ability to transform into a captivating work of art when you’re not watching your favorite shows. Through the dedicated Art Mode, you can choose from an array of picture frame options, allowing you to display classic artwork or your favorite photographs. Moreover, the TV’s customizable bezels enable you to select a style and color that perfectly complements your home decor. Powered Samsung’s comprehensive Tizen platform, this smart TV offers a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Walmart’s offer on the best-selling Samsung Frame TV is, without a doubt, an exceptional value for those seeking a visually stunning and substantial display for their homes. With its massive 75-inch screen and an incredible Black Friday discount, this television surely provides an immersive viewing experience like no other.

FAQ:

Q: What is the current price of the Samsung 75-inch Frame QLED TV during Walmart’s Black Friday sale?

A: The current price of the Samsung 75-inch Frame QLED TV during Walmart’s Black Friday sale is $1,949, down from its original price of $2,999.

Q: What unique feature does the Samsung The Frame TV offer?

A: The Samsung The Frame TV features a dedicated Art Mode, which allows users to display classic artworks or personal photographs when the TV is not in use.

Q: Can the bezels of the Samsung The Frame TV be customized?

A: Yes, the Samsung The Frame TV offers customizable bezels, enabling users to choose a style and color that matches their home decor.

Q: What platform powers the smart capabilities of the Samsung The Frame TV?

A: The smart capabilities of the Samsung The Frame TV are powered Samsung’s comprehensive Tizen platform.

Q: How does the Walmart offer on the Samsung The Frame TV compare to offers from Amazon and Best Buy?

A: The Walmart offer on the Samsung The Frame TV not only provides the lowest price available for this model but also surpasses the current offers at Amazon and Best Buy.

[Source: Walmart (www.walmart.com)]