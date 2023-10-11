Unusual Flight Path Raises Questions for Alaska Airlines

An Alaska Airlines flight from Oakland to Los Angeles took an unexpected detour on Tuesday, leaving passengers and onlookers puzzled. The flight, which normally takes under 90 minutes, ended up lasting over four hours. The plane flew several hundred extra miles, circling and flying over land and the Pacific Ocean multiple times.

Passengers and observers took to social media to share their confusion and ask for information. One Twitter user noticed that the plane was circling and being escorted a small private aircraft, with a fighter jet flying over as well. Another Twitter user mentioned that the flight had been flying in circles for over an hour, first over the Bay and now off the coast of Santa Cruz.

FlightAware.com provided details on the flight path. The Boeing 737 MAX 9 started at an altitude of 5,000 feet for about one-third of the flight, then climbed to 10,000 feet for another third, and eventually reached a peak altitude of 25,000 feet. The flight finally landed at 7:40 p.m.

Alaska Airlines confirmed that the flight was not a regular passenger flight. Instead, it was a planned flight specifically intended to capture air-to-air footage for future use the airline. The purpose of the footage and how it will be utilized the airline were not disclosed.

This unexpected journey of the Alaska Airlines flight has raised questions and sparked curiosity among passengers and observers alike. While the airline’s explanation sheds some light on the situation, the specific details and purpose of the air-to-air footage remain a mystery.

Sources:

– FlightAware.com

– KTVU

– KIRO 7