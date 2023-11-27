Quest 3: No Price Cut but Future Plans Revealed

Don’t expect a price cut or direct discount on the Quest 3 this holiday season – or any time soon. Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth recently confirmed in an Instagram AMA session that the company intends to maintain the current price for the foreseeable future. The Quest 3 starts at $500 for the 128GB model, which is significantly higher than its predecessor, the Quest 2, even when adjusted for inflation.

While some may hope for a Black Friday sale, Bosworth’s statement suggests otherwise. Meta is determined to keep the price as is, emphasizing that they did everything possible to offer the device at its current price. This decision is grounded in honesty and the realities of production costs and expenses.

However, Meta does have plans for a cheaper headset in the future. Despite not being able to lower the price of the Quest 3, the company is reportedly working on a new headset that will directly replace the Quest 2. According to leaks from earlier this year, this upcoming headset is expected to be released in 2024 and will feature the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset from the Quest 3. This chipset offers a more powerful GPU, resulting in significantly enhanced graphics quality, akin to “console quality” graphics.

Although Meta’s strategy with the Quest 3 involves maintaining the current price point, the company aims to capture the VR consumer market with its future release. The leaked roadmap indicates that the forthcoming headset will be offered at the most attractive price point in the virtual reality market.

