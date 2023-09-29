Hands-On with Quest 3: A Closer Look at the Improved Features

In a recent demonstration at Meta Connect, I had the opportunity to try out the new Quest 3 headset. On paper, Quest 3 boasts many improvements over its predecessor, Quest 2, including a slimmer visor, pancake lenses, a next-generation chipset, color cameras, and a depth sensor. It even promises to deliver new mixed reality experiences that were not possible on Quest 2.

One of the first things I noticed when putting on the Quest 3 was how light and comfortable it felt, despite being slightly heavier than Quest 2. This is thanks to the distribution of weight, with Quest 3’s weight being closer to the face. The device also features a new facial interface made of a more comfortable foam material.

Glasses wearers will also appreciate the ability to adjust the distance from the lenses to their eyes, eliminating the need for a glasses spacer. This, in turn, maximizes the field of view for a more immersive experience.

Another notable improvement is the passthrough and mixed reality capabilities. The passthrough feature on Quest 3 has significantly more pixels compared to previous models, resulting in less graininess and the ability to discern fine details in the environment. The exposure is also dynamically adjusted to prevent overexposure, providing a more realistic view of the surroundings.

However, there are still some limitations with passthrough. The system struggles in the near field and periphery, resulting in warping distortion and ghosting on moving objects and hands. This is an area where the Apple Vision Pro, which has a dedicated passthrough chipset, reportedly surpasses the Quest 3.

In terms of mixed reality, the positional tracking on Quest 3 is solid, ensuring virtual objects align seamlessly with the real environment. The new 3D meshing capability allows objects to interact with walls, floors, and furniture, making them feel more present. However, the lack of dynamic occlusion is a drawback, as virtual objects appear in front of hands and other people, breaking the immersion.

Overall, the Quest 3 offers several improvements in weight and comfort, passthrough quality, and mixed reality capabilities. While there are still some areas for improvement, the device shows great promise in pushing the boundaries of virtual reality experiences.

