Unlocking the Potential of LinkedIn for Video Advertising

LinkedIn may not be the first platform that comes to mind for most marketers when it comes to running a video advertising campaign. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube often take center stage, commanding the lion’s share of ad placements. However, overlooking the professional networking site would be a missed opportunity, given its user base of 930 million, with 63 million in Brazil alone.

It is the combination of behavior and profiles of LinkedIn members that reveals the untapped potential for brands. A recent study conducted LinkedIn itself found that users on the platform are 20 times more likely to share a video than any other type of content, be it text, photo, poll, or infographic.

While video is a relatively new format on LinkedIn and functions differently from other digital platforms, it proves to be highly effective in engaging a brand’s audience. On average, posts with videos generate three times more engagement than posts with text alone.

In terms of audience qualification, LinkedIn excels. The millennial generation, born between 1981 and 1996, represents the largest demographic group today. These individuals, aged between 26 and 41, make up 50% of the workforce in the country. What’s more, they are the majority among B2B decision-makers and are heavily present on LinkedIn.

The preference for consuming and sharing videos among social media users, including those on LinkedIn, can be traced back to human nature. The saying, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” still rings true. By stimulating both sight and sound, video content establishes emotional connections with the audience. Video marketing captures attention like no other medium, entertaining, educating, and evoking emotions.

The connections forged through video tend to linger long after the viewing experience ends, laying the foundation for long-term relationships with potential customers. While logical reasons may influence the choice to support a brand, a significant portion of conversions stems from emotional connections. Logical justifications often come second.

Creating compelling videos that resonate on LinkedIn poses a significant challenge for today’s marketers. According to the 2022 Content Marketing and Visual Storytelling study the Content Marketing Institute, only 12% of marketers feel they are fully tapping into the potential of video in their work. Explainer videos, behind-the-scenes footage, brand stories, expert interviews, and industry trend news can be excellent starting points. However, these guidelines are far from a one-size-fits-all solution.

The good news is that technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), empowers marketers to achieve a deeper understanding and guidance for their creative pieces. Computer vision algorithms, for instance, analyze data to identify the creative elements that positively or negatively impact video performance.

Camilo Barros, VP of Client Partnerships for VidMob in Latin America, emphasizes the potential for marketers to leverage AI technology for more in-depth insights and guidance in their video campaigns.

